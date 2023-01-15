The combat wounded patriots of Aaron A. Weaver Chapter 776 Military Order of the Purple Heart (MOPH) cordially invite all veterans and the public, especially families and students, to attend the 17th annual Purple Heart Ceremony at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Citrus County Fairgrounds Auditorium, 3610 S. Florida Ave., Inverness.
The patriotic ceremony commemorates the proud legacy of the Purple Heart and pays tribute to Florida’s fallen heroes of the Global War on Terror and America’s wounded warriors. The ceremony will feature patriotic music by members of the Nature Coast Community Band.