The Crystal River Archaeological State Park has resumed their famous Moon Over the Mounds guided tours. The park conducts these tours from October through April on the Friday closest to the Full Moon. The next tour is Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Experience a nighttime guided tour into the history of this Native American Pre-Columbian Ceremonial Mound Complex.
Led by experienced interpreters, the one-hour walking tour begins at the museum. Learn about the Ancient River Dwellers and the cultural, historical, and ecological importance of this gathering place.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The site was occupied between 1000 BCE and about 1300 CE. The site is on the Crystal River halfway between the freshwater springs of Kings Bay and the Gulf of Mexico. It is a 61-acre park and sits on the edge of an expansive coastal marsh.
In conjunction with the State Park, the tours are supported by the Friends of Crystal State Parks, Gulf Archaeological Research Institute and Florida Public Archaeological Network.