Ready to start holiday shopping? Market at the Depot’s extended holiday hours will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning Nov. 19.
Join at the Depot to purchase produce, desserts, breads, jams, and jellies. Select from a wide variety of fresh seafood or grass-fed beef from a local cattle ranch. There will even be a variety of fresh mushrooms, local honey and so much more including local artisans and crafts.
With over 70 vendors, there is something for everyone. Plus, this Market benefitting the New Life Medical Service Dogs, a Citrus County organization, will be offering fall photos of people, their pets, or their kids on the Tower Stage from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Depot is located at 300 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness. For more information, contact the City of Inverness Parks & Recreation at 352-726-3913.