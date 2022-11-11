Ready to start holiday shopping? Market at the Depot’s extended holiday hours will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning Nov. 19.

Join at the Depot to purchase produce, desserts, breads, jams, and jellies. Select from a wide variety of fresh seafood or grass-fed beef from a local cattle ranch. There will even be a variety of fresh mushrooms, local honey and so much more including local artisans and crafts.

