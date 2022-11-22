Joseph Faherty will not be venturing far from his previous Citrus County law enforcement job as a school resource officer after retiring Monday.
Faherty was sworn in Tuesday as the new Citrus County School Board member for District 5, after unseating incumbent Linda Powers.
But before becoming an elected official and retiring from his day job, Faherty served as a deputy 24 years with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.
Faherty began his career with the CCSO in 1998 as a deputy sheriff and was assigned to patrol. In 2000, he asked to serve as a school resource deputy and was selected for the job.
While working fulltime, Faherty earned a Master of Arts degree from Webster University. He also served as a member on CCSO's crisis negotiation team and eventually became an assistant team leader.
Faherty set an example as a school resource officer, said Sheriff Mike Prendergast.
"After a noteworthy career dedicated to public service, we wish Deputy Faherty well in all his future endeavors," Prendergast said. "His professional accomplishments are representative of the dedication of all of our school resource deputies."
During his service Faherty received accolades for his dedication to service, such as multiple perfect attendance awards, a Certificate of Commendation for Operation Coin Toss and numerous letters of commendation from various organizations and groups.
Deputy Faherty was invited to attend the Florida House of Representatives' Judiciary Committee meeting in 2013 because of his suggestions to HB 1097-School Safety.
In addition to internal agency awards, Faherty received an award from the School Safety Advocacy Council in 2010 for his contribution to school safety and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Florida Association of School Resource Officers in 2022.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.