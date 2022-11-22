Joseph Faherty will not be venturing far from his previous Citrus County law enforcement job as a school resource officer after retiring Monday.

Faherty was sworn in Tuesday as the new Citrus County School Board member for District 5, after unseating incumbent Linda Powers.

Joe Faherty

Faherty

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.