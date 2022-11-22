On Dec. 3, join the City of Inverness at Liberty Park for Light Up the Lake, the Lamp Post Contest and Boat Parade.
Lamp Post Decorating applications are available; email kbrown@inverness.gov to get an application. Deadline to apply is Nov. 23.
For more information, visit them on Facebook or inverness.gov.
For Boat Parade information, email parts@apopkamarine.com or thecovepubandgrub@gmail.com or call 352-344-5894.