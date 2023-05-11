Postal food drive

Letter carries will be collecting food Saturday.

 Photo provided

Help refill the local food pantries this Saturday, May 13, by placing cans, boxes and packages of nonperishable food items by your mailbox for pickup by mail carriers countywide this Saturday, May 13.

This is the nation's largest all-volunteer one-day food collection effort held annually on the second Saturday of May.

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.

