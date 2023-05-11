Help refill the local food pantries this Saturday, May 13, by placing cans, boxes and packages of nonperishable food items by your mailbox for pickup by mail carriers countywide this Saturday, May 13.
This is the nation's largest all-volunteer one-day food collection effort held annually on the second Saturday of May.
Food collected will be distributed to local food pantries for the clients they serve.
“This is a huge help,” said Kelly Selph, Citrus United Basket (C.U.B.) executive director. “All the (local) organizations are in great, great need of nonperishable food, and it makes a difference.”
Nancy Kennedy