The next Let’s Feed Citrus food distribution is Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Until further notice, all giveaway events are drive-thru only and begin at 9 a.m. at the Citrus County fairgrounds at 3600 S. Florida Ave., Inverness, FL 34450.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.

Tags