The next Let’s Feed Citrus food distribution is Wednesday, Sept. 20.
Until further notice, all giveaway events are drive-thru only and begin at 9 a.m. at the Citrus County fairgrounds at 3600 S. Florida Ave., Inverness, FL 34450.
While supplies last. First come, first served.
Donations to help buy food for these giveaway events are always needed.
Ways to donate:
Cash App: $NewCWOW
PayPal: www.newcwow.com
Check: Make payable to NCWOW and mail to P.O. Box 367, Hernando, FL 34441.
Credit card: Call 352-344-2425 option 1.
To volunteer: Call 352-344-2425 option 1.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
