The Let’s Feed Citrus food distribution dates in July are Wednesday, July 5 and July 19.
Until further notice, all giveaway events are drive-thru only and begin at 9 a.m. at the Citrus County fairgrounds at 3600 S. Florida Ave., Inverness, FL 34450.
Updated: July 3, 2023 @ 6:28 pm
While supplies last. First come, first served.
Donations to help buy food for these giveaway events are always needed.
Ways to donate:
Cash App: $NewCWOW
PayPal: www.newcwow.com
Check: Make payable to NCWOW and mail to P.O. Box 367, Hernando, FL 34441 or bring to the church at 300 S. Kensington Ave., Lecanto, FL 34461.
Credit card: Call 352-344-2425, Option 1.
To volunteer: Call 352-344-2425, Option 1.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@
