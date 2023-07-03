Let's Feed Citrus

Tens of thousands of pounds of food is distributed at the Citrus County Fairgrounds through the Let’s Feed Citrus program coordinated by The New Church Without Walls.

The Let’s Feed Citrus food distribution dates in July are Wednesday, July 5 and July 19.

Until further notice, all giveaway events are drive-thru only and begin at 9 a.m. at the Citrus County fairgrounds at 3600 S. Florida Ave., Inverness, FL 34450.

