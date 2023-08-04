The dates set for the Let’s Feed Citrus food distribution for the month are Wednesdays, Aug. 9 and 30.
Until further notice, all giveaway events are drive-thru only and begin at 9 a.m. at the Citrus County fairgrounds, 3600 S. Florida Ave., Inverness, FL 34450. It is while supplies last, and first come, first served.
Donations to help buy food for these giveaway events are always needed.
Check: Make payable to NCWOW and mail to P.O. Box 367, Hernando, FL 34441, or bring to the church at 300 S. Kensington Ave., Lecanto, FL 34461.
Credit card: Call 352-344-2425, Option 1.
To volunteer: Call 352-344-2425, Option 1.