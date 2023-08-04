Let's Feed Citrus

Volunteers work together to pack food into cars as motorists slowly pass through the Citrus County Fairgrounds on July 19.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

The dates set for the Let’s Feed Citrus food distribution for the month are Wednesdays, Aug. 9 and 30.

Until further notice, all giveaway events are drive-thru only and begin at 9 a.m. at the Citrus County fairgrounds, 3600 S. Florida Ave., Inverness, FL 34450. It is while supplies last, and first come, first served.

