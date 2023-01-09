Rep. Ralph Massullo, chairman of the Citrus County Legislative Delegation, announces the annual Legislative Delegation public meeting will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at the County Commissioner’s Chamber (Room 100), located in the Citrus County Court House, 110 N. Apopka Ave., in Inverness.
The annual public meeting is held to receive testimony from concerned citizens, elected officials and state and local organizations. Decisions regarding local legislation for the 2023 Legislative Session will be made at this time. All proposals for local bills will be presented at the hearing and accompanied by a resolution from the local government supporting the proposed legislation.