Generally, everyone knows they're better off saving water than running it without reason. For some this might be to save the planet and conserve resources, for others it might be about their monthly water bill and saving money.
But why not take steps that help with both? While some people go to extremes to save water, not everyone has to.
Fixing leaks and installing a few inexpensive water-saving devices in a home could save more than 30,000 gallons of water each year. Not to mention even greater opportunity for savings outdoors.
On Monday, Jan. 9, join Extension experts at the Central Ridge Library beginning at 1 p.m. to discuss simple ways to save water, both indoors and out without sacrifices. Simple strategies to save time, money and water will be discussed.
Library programs are free and open to the public. For more information about this program, visit the online calendar at attend.citruslibraries.org/events or call the Central Ridge Library at 352-746-6622.