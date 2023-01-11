Have you ever gone for a walk at night and heard a yipping that didn’t come from your dog? Chances are it was a coyote, a type of wild canine that, while at one point a strictly western species, began expanding into Florida due to human activity during the 1970s and can now be considered a naturalized part of Florida’s landscape.
These animals are very vocal, range in weight somewhere between 20 and 30 pounds, and have a distinctively foxy, wolf-like face.
On Friday, Jan. 13, Sarah Helm of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will be at the Lakes Region Library at 3 p.m. to do a presentation on these lively, fascinating predators.
Come learn about what it’s like to be a coyote and how to live harmoniously with the urban wildlife.
Library programs are free and available to everyone. For more information about programming, call a local branch, follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook or Instagram, or view the online calendar at citruslibraries.org.