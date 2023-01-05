Join local author Max Schulman at the Lakes Region Library in Inverness at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, to learn more about the hidden beauty of Citrus County’s trail system.
Schulman is an environmental activist who’s passionate about his community and has made traveling the world into a 40-year career.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
During this engaging presentation he’ll discuss his trail guide, "Discover the Treasure of the Trails," which highlights some of the unique hiking trails of the area in the form of gorgeous photographs and detailed maps.
Programs hosted by Citrus Libraries are free and available to everyone. For more information about programming, call a local branch, follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook or Instagram, or view the online calendar at citruslibraries.org.