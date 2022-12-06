There’s nothing quite like driving down one of our quiet, country roads and seeing the splashes of color from all the flowers growing alongside, is there? Wildflowers aren’t just for roadsides, though.
At 10:30 a.m. Dec. 9, come to Lakes Region Library for a presentation by Marcie Clutter on Florida’s native wildflowers. In this program, learn about some of the incredible diversity of our own native vegetation that can be seen almost every month of the year and how to incorporate it into your garden and landscaping.