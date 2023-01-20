Learn all about bluebirds at the Wildlife Club meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Nature Coast Unitarian Universalists (NCUU) fellowship hall, 7633 N. Florida Ave., Citrus Springs.
Alice Mary Herden, recreation program specialist from Citrus County Parks and Recreation Office, will have a program on all aspects of bluebirds, their habits, habitats and conservation.
Rey Wells, Citrus County field trip coordinator and Audubon Society photographer, will be showing many of his beautiful photographs of bluebirds taken over the years.
The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and all are welcome to this free event. The presentations will begin at 7 p.m.
There will be a door prize and a 50/50 drawing to benefit the NCUU venue. Many free wildlife handouts and information will be available. Bluebird nesting boxes provided by the Citrus County Extension Services and built by Citrus County 4-H Clubs will be available for a donation.
For more information, contact Brenda L. Roberts, president and founder of the Wildlife Club at 352-746-2384.