Learn all about bluebirds at the Wildlife Club meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Nature Coast Unitarian Universalists (NCUU) fellowship hall, 7633 N. Florida Ave., Citrus Springs.

Alice Mary Herden, recreation program specialist from Citrus County Parks and Recreation Office, will have a program on all aspects of bluebirds, their habits, habitats and conservation.

