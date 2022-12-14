The next blood drive for the Knights of Columbus Council 6168 and Our Lady of Grace Parish will be on the traditional third Saturday of December, Saturday, Dec. 17, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the council hall, 2389 W Norvell Bryant Highway, at the corner of West Pinecone Avenue and County Road 486 in Lecanto.
There is no better gift to give for the holidays than the gift of health and life to our community, a gift in thanksgiving for the many gifts we have received throughout our lives. Donors also receive tokens of appreciation in return, such as Egift cards, a complimentary continental breakfast, and holiday-themed shirts. For more information, call LifeSouth at 352-527-306.