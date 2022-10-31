Help bring the joy of Christmas to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities by participating in the Key Training Center's "Angel Tree."
This annual event provides Christmas presents to the Key Center's program participants who are not fortunate enough to spend the holidays with their families.
Select an ornament representing one of the Key Center's clients and purchase a gift valued at $25. Client sizes, hobbies, favorite games, and suggested presents will be available, but the identity of each client will remain a holiday secret.
Drop off unwrapped gifts on or before Dec. 12, so the Key Center elves can wrap and deliver them on Christmas Day.
Angels will be available Nov. 7 at the Key Center's Inverness Campus, 3896 S. Pleasant Grove Road, Inverness, or their Lecanto office, 5399 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Lecanto. Business hours are Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.