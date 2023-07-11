230712-CC-crystal-ken-frink 1

From left, Crystal River Mayor Joe Meek looks on as City Manager Ken Frink is about to be presented with a badge from Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast, naming Frink an honorary deputy.

The Monday, July 10, regular meeting of the Crystal River City Council was filled with tributes to departing City Manager Ken Frink, beginning with a tribute to him from Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast.

He extolled the relationship Frink had with the Sheriff’s Office and as a parting gift, presented the city manager with a badge making Frink an honorary deputy.

230712-CC-crystal-ken-frink 2

Accompanying Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast and Crystal River City Manager Ken Frink, third and fourth, from left are, standing, from left, Councilwoman Cindi Guy, Mayor Joe Meek, Vice Mayor Robert Holmes and Councilman Ken Brown. Sitting in the background is City Attorney Robert W. Batsel Jr.
230712-CC-crystal-ken-frink 3

Accompanying City Manager Ken Frink, middle, as he displays the plaque bearing the key to the city are Mayor Joe Meek, City Attorney Robert W. Batsel Jr., Councilwoman Cindi Guy, City Clerk Mia Fink, Vice Mayor Robert Holmes, and Councilman Ken Brown.