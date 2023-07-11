Accompanying Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast and Crystal River City Manager Ken Frink, third and fourth, from left are, standing, from left, Councilwoman Cindi Guy, Mayor Joe Meek, Vice Mayor Robert Holmes and Councilman Ken Brown. Sitting in the background is City Attorney Robert W. Batsel Jr.
Accompanying City Manager Ken Frink, middle, as he displays the plaque bearing the key to the city are Mayor Joe Meek, City Attorney Robert W. Batsel Jr., Councilwoman Cindi Guy, City Clerk Mia Fink, Vice Mayor Robert Holmes, and Councilman Ken Brown.
The Monday, July 10, regular meeting of the Crystal River City Council was filled with tributes to departing City Manager Ken Frink, beginning with a tribute to him from Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast.
He extolled the relationship Frink had with the Sheriff’s Office and as a parting gift, presented the city manager with a badge making Frink an honorary deputy.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
This was soon followed by a presentation to the city manager by Mayor Joe Meek on behalf of fellow City Council members and the staff, who presented Frink with a key to the city. In his address, Meek made mention that in his capacity of mayor since first being elected to the office, the occasions to issue a key to the city have been rare (the most recent presentation occurred several weeks earlier, when a key to the city was presented to Jack Dumas, who retired from his dual positions as the Crystal River Fire Department chief and assistant city manager).
Also, when given the opportunity during the Public Hearing portion of the agenda, were words of praise and thanks to Frink from those in the audience who chose to address the council.
It was at the end of the meeting and before it was adjourned that Frink made his final remarks.
“Tonight I bid the council, staff and community farewell as your city manager,” he said. “Your new city manager is scheduled to start on July 24; my official last day is Aug. 2.”
Frink expressed his belief the city will be in good hands with his successor.
He then gave a brief synopsis of his tenure, beginning with the date of April 8, 2019, when the then City Council unanimously hired him.
“Since that time together we have accomplished much,” he said, adding that there were too many to list, “But I am proud to be associated with what has been achieved.”
He paid tribute to the current City Council, saying it had been a pleasure working with “five amazing individuals” and called them the best public board he had ever worked with, which he added was not the situation in previous communities he had served as a public servant.
Praise was also paid to city staff members, who he acknowledged he sometimes “pushed” them to give it their all, then thanked them for responding for doing just that when called upon.
“To my staff, thank you for 4½ years of non-stop dedication to the city,” he said. “Only through each of your efforts have we done so much in such a short time.”
He thanked the citizens of Crystal River and their support as he neared his closing.
“Thank you for believing in what this council and staff have set out to do. Your city is a much better place for it,” he said in conclusion.
In turn, each member of the City Council expressed their gratitude and appreciation to him, with the one most heartfelt coming from Cindi Guy, who holds Council Seat No. 2. Not only did he help her in her effort to work with fellow council members, the two of them are engaged to be married within the next several days.