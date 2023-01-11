Join the fun at Kelly’s Half Shell Pub, an Irish pub with a seafood flair, at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, and help the Citrus County Veterans Foundation.
The Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose board consists of local military retirees, veterans, the Tax Collector, the Property Appraiser, former county commissioners and founder of Operation Welcome Home. All members are volunteers.
There will be raffle items, a 50/50 auction, a silent auction, food specials and a designated drink; an Irish Amaretto Sour.
Come and hear the Irish music of “Scuttered the Bruce.” They are a voice and string-centered band.
Kelly’s Half Shell Pub is located at 390 N. Suncoast Blvd., Crystal River.
Those who can’t make the fundraiser, visit anytime in December for the Irish Amaretto Sour with all proceeds going to the Citrus County Veterans Foundation fundraiser.
Additionally, there is a Lotto Tree at the pub; $5 per raffle ticket and pop-up 50/50s throughout December with proceeds going to the Foundation. The Lotto Tree will be drawn the night of the fundraiser.