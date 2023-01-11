Join the fun at Kelly’s Half Shell Pub, an Irish pub with a seafood flair, at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, and help the Citrus County Veterans Foundation.

The Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose board consists of local military retirees, veterans, the Tax Collector, the Property Appraiser, former county commissioners and founder of Operation Welcome Home. All members are volunteers.

