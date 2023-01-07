The next meeting of the Keep the Pool Open Committee will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, in the game room of the Central Ridge Boys & Girls Club, 901 W. Roosevelt Blvd.
This time rather than asking the BOCC to fund the existing pool in the Central Ridge Community Park, the proposal by Nature Coast Affordable Housing Corp. is to ask the BOCC to sell the pool to Nature Coast Affordable along with a small piece of vacant land about 200 yards away from the pool on which a playground will be built.