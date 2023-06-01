Just Winging it at Cain’s at 7449 W Grover Cleveland Blvd, Homosassa is donating 10% of their proceeds Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 4 to Citrus County Deputy Andy Lahera and his family.
Lahera, the beloved school resource officer, remains in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle as he directed traffic after the Lecanto High School graduation May 23.
"We would like donate proceeds to his family to help with any expenses that they are occurring and we continue to pray for Deputy Lahera and his family and all of CCSO during this challenging and difficult time," it says on Just Winging It at Cain's Facebook page. "Please join us this (weekend) as we run a special in hopes of a busy weekend...it’s a blessing to see our community coming together."
Just Winging It at Cain's phone number is 352-419-4900.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.