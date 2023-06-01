Deputy Andy Lahera

Just Winging it at Cain’s at 7449 W Grover Cleveland Blvd, Homosassa is donating 10% of their proceeds Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 4 to Citrus County Deputy Andy Lahera and his family.

Lahera, the beloved school resource officer, remains in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle as he directed traffic after the Lecanto High School graduation May 23.

