Join for a free family movie night on the lawn of Liberty Park starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6.
The legendary space ranger Buzz Lightyear embarks on an intergalactic adventure on the big screen. Bring chairs or blankets; vendors available.
Check out the City of Inverness on Facebook for the upcoming movie schedule and other events.