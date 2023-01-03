Join for a free family movie night on the lawn of Liberty Park starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6.
The legendary space ranger Buzz Lightyear embarks on an intergalactic adventure on the big screen. Bring chairs or blankets, vendors available.
Check out the City of Inverness on Facebook for the upcoming movie schedule and other events.