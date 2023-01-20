Market at the Depot this month will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 21 at 300 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
Market at the Depot this month will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 21 at 300 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
Come and check out the wide variety of fresh mushrooms or dog and cat treats.
They will have fresh produce, a great selection of items for the sweet tooth, fresh seafood, grass fed beef from a local cattle ranch and, of course, jams, jellies, hot sauce, dried fruits and candies, repurposed furniture, plants and local artisans and crafts.
For more information, contact the City of Inverness at 352-726-3913.