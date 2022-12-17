In 2013, a book club was formed by Angie Mayo, a member of the GFWC Woman’s Club of Inverness.
Over the years, the group has kept the goal of reading and discussing one book a month. Often the book centers on a female protagonist or author. The book club meets on the Wednesday following the second Monday of the month.
The Woman’s Club also offers a Little Free Library in front of its clubhouse at 1715 Forest Drive, Inverness. For the month of December, club members are collecting children's Christmas books to have available in the little free library.
This library is available to anyone to take and leave books. Books should not be larger than 10 inches by seven inches.
When the club was established in 1917, many of its members were from the library association. This tradition of offering books and reading opportunities to the community remains today.
General member meetings are held on the second Monday, September through May, at the clubhouse, 1715 Forest Drive, Inverness.
Those interested in attending a meeting or learning more, contact membership chair Donna at 352-586-0924.