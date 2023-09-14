VFW Post 4337 to host dinner, dance show
Eugene Quinn VFW Post 4337 will begin to “welcome home” some of their snowbirds with dinner and a show on Sept. 16.
Entertainment will be “Solid Gold” and a dinner of chicken cordon bleu will be served from 5 to 6 p.m. The show and dancing will be from 6 to 9 p.m.
Tickets are $30 per couple and available at the post, 906 E. State Road 44, Inverness.
Supervisor of Elections to be at outdoor expo
The Supervisor of Elections office will be at the Parks and Recreation Outdoor Expo from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, located at the Citrus Springs Community Center, 1570 W. Citrus Springs Blvd., Citrus Springs.
Register to vote, make changes to voter records, update signatures or request a vote-by-mail ballot. Information to apply for election worker positions will also be available.
If you are interested in having the elections office staff at your organization or business, contact Supervisor Maureen Baird.
For more election information, visit the website votecitrus.gov or contact the office at 352-564-7120.
Knights breakfast served Sept. 17
Join the St. Scholastica Knights of Columbus for their monthly breakfast from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. the third Sunday of each month. The menu consists of link sausage and scrambled eggs, hashed brown potatoes, French toast, pancakes, fruit bowl, orange juice, regular and decaf coffee for a cost of $8.
The church is located at 4301 W. Homosassa Trail in Lecanto. The breakfast is served in the hall behind the St. Scholastica church and is open to the public.
Civic Association holding craft fair Sept. 17
Beverly Hills Civic Association will be holding a craft fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 17, at 77 Civic Circle, Beverly Hills.
They have a large number of crafters, so come attend and show them appreciation for their work. Start your holiday shopping now.
Remember, all fundraisers are to help keep the doors open at the Beverly Hills Civic Association, which is a nonprofit organization.
Citrus Newcomers fall luncheons starting
The Citrus Newcomers Club first luncheon of the season will be at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 21 at the College of Central Florida with the very knowledgeable and entertaining Gerry Mulligan, retired editor and publisher of the Chronicle and vice president of Crystal River Main Street.
Looking ahead to October, their luncheon will be Oct. 19 at Citrus Hills Country Club, and attorney John Clardy will be speaking about estate planning and elder care.
Members are asked to bring non-perishable food items that Citrus County Blessings will use to fill backpacks for children to take home over the weekends.
Luncheon meetings are held on the third Thursday of the month, except December when it is held on the second Thursday. Luncheons begin at 11:30 a.m., unless noted. Reservations are required; for information, contact Joanie Cellana at 727-804-7830 or jcellana @msn.com.
For more information or to join the group, find the membership application at www.citrusnewcomers.org.