Wendy’s Easter Egg Hunt, Food Drive
Visit the Wendy’s in Inverness for its second annual Wendy’s Easter Egg Hunt and Food Drive beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, located at 2495 E. Gulf to Lake Highway.
Bring two cans of nonperishable food items per child and bring a basket to use for the hunt. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Ages 1-4 will be from 9 to 9:30 a.m.; ages 5-7 from 10 to 10:30 a.m.; and ages 8-10 from 11 to 11:30 a.m.
Donate to Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and get your family photo with the Easter Bunny.
Entry to the hunt is a minimum of one non-perishable food item per child. Food items will be donated to the local food bank.
For more information, call Wendy's at 352-341-5300.
Join post for Easter Brunch
Join the American Legion Post 237 in Beverly Hills for Easter Brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Easter Sunday, April 9, at the post, 6726 N. Lecanto Highway, Beverly Hills, for a $10 donation.
Come out and support our local veterans.
Chronicle seeks photos of graduating home-schooled seniors
The Chronicle wants to include graduating home-schooled seniors from Citrus County in the upcoming graduation tab for 2023. Also welcome are graduating seniors from out-of-county schools who reside in Citrus County.
Please email an attachment of the graduates' photo and his/her name to cconnolly@chronicleonline.com or mail the name and a photo to the Chronicle at 1624 N. Meadowcrest Blvd., Crystal River, FL 34429 no later than Friday, April 14. Information and photos can also be dropped off at the front desk or in the front entrance mail slot at the Meadowcrest office in Crystal River.
Small Town Saturday Night on tap
Bring friends and lawn chairs to Downtown Inverness on the Square for a free concert featuring Slippery When Wet, the Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.
Arrive early and catch Shevonne and the Force, back by popular demand, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Enjoy a Small Town Saturday Night with free live music, shopping and dinner at one of the many downtown restaurants.
For more information, contact the City of Inverness at 352-726-3913.
Sunset Drum Circle on Easter Sunday
The next Second Sunday Sunset Drum Circle will begin at 6 p.m. on Easter Sunday, April 9, at the last picnic shelter at Fort Island Gulf Beach, 16000 W. Ft. Island Trail, Crystal River.
This is a free community family gathering in its 16th year and happens every second Sunday about two hours before sunset. If it is raining, the drum circle will be canceled.
Everyone is encouraged to join in the fun and participate. Bring a positive attitude, drums, percussion toys, flutes and all kinds of shakers or tambourines as well as your dancing feet. You will need a chair, beverage and even bug spray if we have no wind.
Note that park rules prohibit dogs, alcohol and smoking. Restrooms are available at the beach.
For more information, visit Citrus County Drum Circle on Facebook or call Charlotte at 352-344-8009 and leave a message for a return call. If the weather is iffy, check Facebook for the latest.