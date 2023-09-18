Celebrate National Voter Registration Day
In celebration of National Voter Registration Day, Tuesday, Sept. 19, the public is invited to the Supervisor of Elections office at 1500 N. Meadowcrest Blvd., Crystal River. They want to provide the community with the opportunity to register to vote or update their voter information.
National Voter Registration Day is the nation’s largest nonpartisan civic holiday. It is dedicated to celebrating our democracy by registering as many eligible Americans to vote as possible. Supervisor Maureen Baird encourages all eligible Citrus County residents to register to vote for the 2024 Elections.
Registering to vote is easy. Go to their website votecitrus.gov, email vote@votecitrus.gov, or contact the office at 352-564-7120 for more information.
Fall Family Festival happens Oct. 7
Grace Methodist of Homosassa will host a Family Fall Festival for the community from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, at the church, 5030 S. Memorial Drive.
This fun and free event has something for everyone: Free family fun fair with an inflatable wet/dry slide, refreshments, plus the opportunity to visit a real fire truck, the Fire Safety House, meet the Sheriff’s Bloodhound Tracking Unit and Dutch (the best and most loving therapy dog EVER), games, face painting and more; Homosassa rummage sale featuring man cave accessories, home décor, holiday decorations, kids’ stuff, small furniture and books; bake sale with delights of all kinds to choose from; and live plant sale with selections for indoor home and outdoor decorating.
Also, representatives from the Citrus County Fire Department, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office and CASA will be on hand with information. Life South will accept blood donations on the Bloodmobile from 9 a.m. to noon.
Hot dogs and drinks will be served. Parents are asked to accompany children. No credit cards for purchases. For more information, contact the church office at 352-651-2502.
Arts and Craft Show on Oct. 14
The West Citrus Lady Elks welcomes the public to their Arts and Craft Show from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Homosassa Lodge, 7890 W. Grover Cleveland Blvd.
This annual event draws numerous artists and crafters along with a crowd of visitors from all over the country. The show is held entirely inside.
Talented area crafters and vendors will be displaying and selling their items at this admission-free event. Guests will find décor items, art works, needlework, apparel accessories and jewelry, holiday items, outdoor decorations and handmade items galore.
There will be tickets for raffle baskets and vendor-related door prizes. There will also be food items to purchase and enjoy.
For more information, call Kathy at 352-586-8886. Proceeds from this event go to both local and Elks’ charities supported by the ladies.
Master Gardener seminars continue
The UF/IFAS Extension Master Gardener September library seminar topic is “What to Plant Instead of Northern Favorites.” They may not be exactly like what grows up north, but they often provide better dimensions to our yards.
The remaining September seminars will be held at 1 p.m. at all library locations on the following dates: Sept. 20 at Floral City, Sept. 25 at Coastal in Crystal River, Sept. 27 at Inverness and Sept. 28 at Homosassa.
There will also be a Zoom presentation on Sept. 18 for anyone wishing to use this format. Registration is required for the Zoom presentation so that connection information can be sent to those wishing to participate.
Registration is available via Eventbrite; contact the UF/IFAS Citrus County Extension office for details at 352-527-5700 or citrus@ifas.ufl.edu. The Zoom presentation will be recorded and available for later viewing for anyone unable to attend any of the in-person presentations.
UF/IFAS Master Gardener volunteers will be happy to answer all gardening questions either by visiting the Extension office between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 3650 W. Sovereign Path, Suite 1, Lecanto, by emailing IF-SVC-CitrusMG@ad.ufl.edu or by calling 352-527-5709 or 5711.