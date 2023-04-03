Supervisor of Elections at Lecanto Government Building
The Supervisor of Elections office will hold an outreach event from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 6, at the Lecanto Government Building, 3600 W. Sovereign Path, Lecanto.
This is a reminder that all vote-by-mail requests have expired. Register to vote, make changes to your voter record or request a vote-by-mail ballot. Information to apply for election worker positions will also be available.
To learn more, visit the website votecitrus.gov or contact the office at 352-564-7120.
Sunset Drum Circle on Easter Sunday
The next Second Sunday Sunset Drum Circle will begin at 6 p.m. on Easter Sunday, April 9, at the last picnic shelter at Fort Island Gulf Beach, 16000 W. Ft. Island Trail, Crystal River.
This is a free community family gathering in its 16th year and happens every second Sunday about two hours before sunset. Know if it is raining the drum circle will be canceled.
Everyone is encouraged to join in the fun and participate. Bring a positive attitude, drums, percussion toys, flutes and all kinds of shakers or tambourines as well as your dancing feet. You will need a chair, beverage and even bug spray if we have no wind.
Note that park rules prohibit dogs, alcohol and smoking. Restrooms are available at the beach.
For more information, visit Citrus County Drum Circle on Facebook or call Charlotte at 352-344-8009 and leave a message for a return call. If the weather is iffy, check Facebook for the latest.
Holocaust Remembrance set for April 16
Each year, Congregation Beth Sholom in Beverly Hills observes Holocaust Remembrance Day, known as Yom Hashoah in Hebrew, in memory of the six million Jews who perished in the Shoah (annihilation) and to honor the few that survived.
At 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at Kellner Auditorium, 92 Civic Circle, behind the synagogue building, they will present a special exhibit “GI’s Remembered” which describes the liberation of death camps by Jewish soldiers. There will also be literature to examine.
The featured program will be a documentary film titled “The Children of Auschwitz” in which Holocaust survivors return to mark 75 years since the death camp’s liberation.
Also on the program is Cantor Alisa Forman, spiritual leader of Congregation Beth Sholom, playing music relating to the Holocaust.
They will again be selling yellow candles in memory of the Six Million. Net proceeds will be donated to Yad Vashem.
Musical accompaniment will be provided. Refreshments will be served at the end of the program. Come early since seating is limited to 150.
Request ballots to vote by mail
Due to legislative changes in SB90, Vote-by-Mail ballot requests expired after the 2022 General Election.
In Citrus County, approximately 1/3 of the registered voters choose this method of voting. Supervisor of Elections Maureen Baird would like to remind voters interested in receiving a Vote-by-Mail ballot to submit their requests for the 2023-24 elections as soon as possible.
The easiest way to request a Vote-by-Mail ballot is by using the online request form at votecitrus.gov or by calling the Supervisor of Elections office at 352-564-7120. Voters will need to provide their Florida driver’s license number, Florida ID number, or the last four digits of their Social Security number to verify their identity.
Paper Vote-by-Mail request forms are available at the Supervisor of Elections office or at any of our weekly outreach events. To learn more, visit votecitrus.gov or call 352-564-7120.