Community Charity Drive Thru to be held
Citrus Hills Women's Club is having a Community Charity Drive Thru from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, in the parking lot at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 439 E. Norvell Bryant Highway, Hernando.
The drive thru is for the Family Resource Center (nonperishable food items, gently used clothing), CASA (cooking spices, juices for kids, toilet paper, hygiene items, diapers, HE laundry detergent), Carter School (diaper wipes, size three to six diapers, pull-ups, summer toys and gently worn "play wear" sizes 18 months to 6X), and Pet Meals (unopened dry or canned, dog or cat food of any size or brand).
CHWC invites members and Citrus County residents to participate. For more information, call Carol at 352-860-2818.
Supervisor of Elections to do outreach
The Supervisor of Elections will hold an outreach event at the Old Courthouse Heritage Museum from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, March 30, 1 Courthouse Square, Inverness.
This is a reminder that all vote-by-mail requests have expired. Register to vote, make changes to your voter record or request a vote-by-mail ballot. Information to apply for election worker positions will also be available.
If you are interested in having the elections office staff at your organization or business, contact Supervisor Maureen Baird.
To learn more, visit the website votecitrus.gov or contact the office at 352-564-7120.
Beverly Hills Civic Association to meet
The guest speaker of the Beverly Hills Civic Association (BHCA) meeting at 7 p.m. on March 30 will be retired Chronicle publisher Gerry Mulligan, held at 77 Civic Circle.
A ham dinner will be served at $12 per person prior to the meeting.
On April 21, the BHCA will be hosting its semi-annual community clean up. On June 3, it will be having a judged car show at 77 Civic Circle.
For more information, call the BHCA at 352-527-2649.
Library to host ABC of Dementia
The public is invited to attend a free ABC of Dementia workshop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at the Dunnellon Library, 20351 Robinson Road, Dunnellon.
Coping with Dementia president and workshop presenter Debbie Selsavage said, “Our ABC of Dementia workshop explains Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia in plain language, suggests techniques for becoming a better and less-stressed care partner, and provides useful resources to families living with dementia.”
She adds, “The workshop is designed primarily for care partners and family members of a loved one living with dementia, but anyone is welcome, including persons experiencing dementia.”
While the workshop is free, reservations are encouraged. For more information or to reserve seats, call Debbie Selsavage at 352-422-3663 or email deb@coping.today.
Citrus/Marion Retired Nurses to meet
The March meeting of the Citrus/Marion Retired Nurses will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 27, at Mimi’s Café, 4414 SW. College Road, Ocala.
Lunch will be ordered off the menu. Following lunch, they will have a speaker from Kimberly’s Center for Child Protection, helping children heal from the trauma of abuse. They will also collect donations for the center.
For more information, call Judy Herron at 352-860-0232 or email her at jlherron2@aol.com.