Veterans Town Hall meeting July 11
All veterans and spouses of veterans are invited to the Citrus Memorial Health Foundation for the YMCA's first Veterans Town Hall meeting on July 11.
During this meeting, they will discuss programs that they can bring to the YMCA in order to build a healthy spirit, mind and body for guests and their families.
Guests do not need to be a member of the YMCA to attend. Sign up at the front desk or by calling 352-500-9622. The YMCA is located at 4127 W. Norvell Bryant Highway, Lecanto.
Citrus Writers Club to meet
The Citrus Writers Club will meet at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12, at the Hope Evangelical Church, 9425 N. Citrus Springs Blvd., Citrus Springs.
Meetings are for published and unpublished writers. There is no charge to attend.
For more information, contact Lorelie Boutin at 352-613-3988 or lorelielebrun@gmail.com.
July Master Gardener seminars
The July UF/IFAS Master Gardeners PowerPoint Seminar will discuss what to consider before attempting any pruning actions, how to evaluate the size of the job and how to successfully accomplish the task.
These seminars will be held at 1 p.m. at all library locations on the following dates: July 12 at Central Ridge in Beverly Hills, July 13 at Citrus Springs, July 19 at Floral City, July 24 at Coastal in Crystal River, July 26 at Inverness and July 27 at Homosassa.
There will also be a Zoom presentation on July 17 for anyone wishing to use this format. Registration is required for the Zoom presentation so that connection information can be sent to those wishing to participate.
Registration is available via Eventbrite. Contact the UF/IFAS Citrus County Extension office for details: citrus@ifas.ufl.edu. The Zoom presentation will be recorded and available for later viewing for anyone unable to attend any of the presentations.
UF/IFAS Master Gardener volunteers will be happy to answer your gardening questions any time during Extension office hours either by visiting the office, emailing: IF-SVC-CitrusMG@ad.ufl.edu or by calling 352-527-5709 or 5711.
County Veterans Services Advisory Board to meet
Citrus County’s Veterans Services Advisory Board (VSAB) will meet at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, in the Citrus County Resource Center, 2804 W. Marc Knighton Court, Lecanto.
The purpose of the VSAB is to advise Veterans Services and the Board of County Commissioners on unmet veteran needs, policies, services and any other pertinent matters.
For more information, call Citrus County Veterans Services at 352-527-5915.
Kitten Palooza adoption event July 15
To celebrate National Adoption Week, various pet support and rescue organizations have been invited to the Kitty Palooza event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, in the Winn Dixie Plaza on Lecanto Highway in Lecanto.
Along with cats and rabbits ready for that special loving home there will be raffles, pet product giveaways and the staff at Petsense will have a lunch barbeque ready for visitors.
Stop on by and find that new family member ready to move into your home and heart. For more information, call Precious Paws Rescue at 352-726-4700; leave a message and a volunteer will return your call.