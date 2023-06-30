Supervisor of Elections at Centennial Celebration
The Supervisor of Elections office will hold an outreach event from 5 to 9 p.m. on Monday, July 3, at the Crystal River Centennial Celebration in downtown Crystal River.
This is a reminder that all vote-by-mail requests have expired. Register to vote, make changes to your voter record, update your signature or request a vote-by-mail ballot. Information to apply for election worker positions will also be available.
To learn more, visit the website votecitrus.gov or contact the office at 352-564-7120.
Church offering literary programs for the summer
Grace Methodist Church of Homosassa is offering two reading programs for area residents.
The first is participation in Little Free Library – Take a Book/Return a Book, the national literacy project where people place gently used books in curbside boxes for others to share at no charge. Books can later be returned to the box or kept by readers. In any case, they will be replaced with other books that people donate.
Grace Methodist has four boxes, one each for women’s interests, men’s interests, children’s interests and faith topics. The book boxes, built by men of the church, are going up just in time for summer vacations and will continue throughout the year.
The second program is distributing free Bibles and devotional books to interested persons. These can be picked up from 9 to 10 a.m. during the week as well as Sunday mornings.
Bible studies are also offered throughout the week at the church. Grace Methodist Church is at 5030 S. Memorial Drive, Homosassa. For more information, email suepagano@verizon.net.
Senior Friends for Life to gather
Senior Friends for Life will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Inverness Golf & Country Club, 3140 S. Country Club Drive.
For more information, call Nancy at 352-563-5732 or Lou at 352-586-9096.
The club’s tour of restaurants will be July 26 at Angelotti’s, 130 Heights Ave., Inverness. For more information, call Janet at 352-419-7341.
Walking tours continue through summer
On Saturday, July 8, the Old Courthouse Heritage Museum will host Inverness Walks, a historic walking tour of Downtown Inverness.
These events are held on the second Saturday of each month. Museum staff and volunteers from the Citrus County Historical Society (CCHS) lead the walk around the Downtown Square and slightly beyond to regale participants with tales of the early days of Citrus County.
Walkers will meet at the museum at 9 a.m. The suggested donation to attend is $5 for adults and $2 for children and supports the CCHS. Participants should RSVP by calling the museum at 352-341-6428 or emailing museum@citrusbocc.com.
Summer swim lessons available
Swim lessons are available for parents and tots, preschool classes, and level one through three classes.
Early registration is recommended as there are limited classes throughout the summer. The registration fee is $45, payable by cash or check, for each session which has eight classes. You must register in person at the pool.
For the swim session schedule, visit parks and recreation on the website, inverness.gov/648/Whispering-Pines-Pool. For more information, call 352-726-1995.
The pool is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays for water aerobics/lap swim from 10 to 11 a.m. and for senior/adult swim from 11 a.m. to noon. The pool is open for public swimming Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 12:30 to 4 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon until 4 p.m.