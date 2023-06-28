Sign up for Safe Boating Course by July 1
With scallop season starting soon, many boaters will be heading out on the local waterways. Whether you are new to boating or an experienced boater, you can benefit from taking a safe boating course.
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary of Crystal River encourages the public to sign up for the Boat America safe boating class, which will be presented from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 8.
The cost of the course is $40 and includes a book, certified USCG Auxiliary instruction and more. Upon successful completion of the test, you will receive the FWC Safe Boater Card.
This is an in-person course held at the USCG Auxiliary-DAV building at 501 SE Seventh Ave., Crystal River.
To register for this class, email Linda at ljones1501@gmail.com or call 352-503-6199. Last day to register is July 1.
They offer a 50 percent discount for a family member sharing the book. This class fills up quickly, so sign up now.
For information about joining the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, contact Melissa at melissafrank2021@gmail.com. Meetings take place at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at 501 SE Seventh Ave., Crystal River.
Elks to host Purple Heart breakfast
The West Citrus Elks Lodge 2693, 7890 W. Grover Cleveland Blvd., Homosassa, will host a breakfast and program at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, honoring all Purple Heart recipients and Gold Star family members in commemoration of the 241st anniversary of the Purple Heart.
Purple Heart recipients, associates, entities, proud supporters and Gold Star family members are cordially invited to the free breakfast served by members of the West Citrus Elks Lodge 2693 Veterans Committee.
Attendees are requested to register by contacting Curt Ebitz at 352-382-3847 or by emailing info@citruspurpleheart.org. Indicate the number of guests in your party and their names.
For information about Aaron A. Weaver Chapter 776 Military Order of the Purple Heart, visit citruspurpleheart.org or the Facebook page. For information about the West Citrus Elks, visit westcitruselks.org.
Key seeks donations for dinner auction
The Key Training Center will host its 2023 Annual Reach for the Stars Dinner Auction on July 14.
The event is attended by 300-400 people from Citrus and surrounding counties each year. The funds raised will go towards scholarships for more than 40 unfunded clients that attend the Key Training Center, which equates to roughly $400,000 a year.
Key Training is currently looking for donations (items/gift cards/trips/etc.) to place in the live and silent auction for the event.
For questions, information on donating, or if you need to schedule a pick-up for an item that is too large to mail, call 352-795-5541, Ext. 312.
Library to host free ice cream social
Citrus Springs Library is having a free ice cream social from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, located at 1826 W. Country Club Blvd. For more information, call 352-489-2313.