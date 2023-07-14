Harry Potter’s Birthday Bash at Floral City Library
Many Harry Potter fans feel that July 31 should be a national holiday in celebration of Harry’s birthday. Since we know that isn’t possible, the Floral City Library is going to do the next best thing.
Join the staff and volunteers in a celebration like no other. Play for the Floral City House Cup. Make your very own wand and practice spells, get assigned to your house, participate in crafts and activities – there’s plenty of fun for the whole family. You never know what you might find at Floral City’s Hogwarts. You don’t want to miss this event.
Harry Potter’s Birthday Bash will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. on Monday, July 31, at the Floral City Library.
To keep up-to-date on this and all other programs offered by Citrus County Library System, visit the website at citruslibraries.org, call your nearest branch
VFW auxiliary changes meeting time
The Edward W. Penno VFW Post Auxiliary 4864 in Citrus Springs will be changing their monthly membership meetings from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. effective Aug. 8.
Monthly membership meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month. Note this is a change in time only. All Auxiliary members are invited to attend.
Learn about the life cycle of a book
Ever wondered how authors get their ideas, and how those ideas become a page-turning novel? What changes are made to a book in the editing process?
Join local author Dylan Newton at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Coastal Region Library to celebrate National Book Lovers Day and learn about the “Life Cycle of a Book.”
Newton, author of eight published novels including her Aug. 1 release “Change of Plans,” is no stranger to the book-writing process. From ideation to drafting, revising to publishing, Newton has done it all and attendees will learn how their beloved books come to be. And, if you have a copy of one of Newton’s books, she’s always happy to sign them for fans.
Library programs are free and open to the public. For more information about this program, visit the online calendar at attend.citruslibraries.org/events or call the Coastal Region branch at 352-795-3716.
Ozello Writers Guild selling book
The Ozello Writers Guild will be selling its book “Three Bridges to Paradise” from 10 a.m. to noon July 19 at the Homosassa Public Library, 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave., Homosassa.
The book features 50 stories, poems and songs written by locals along with 150 pictures, paintings and artwork. The book was written and published for the Ozello Civic Association for charitable donations to local needy organizations.
The guild is also seeking retail outlets to sell the book. For more information, call Linda Florea at 352-223-1693.
Affordable Housing committee to meet
Citrus County’s Affordable Housing Advisory Committee (AHAC) will hold their quarterly meeting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, at the Citrus County Resource Center, 2804 W. Marc Knighton Court, Lecanto.
The AHAC was formed to improve the housing situation in Citrus County by studying and developing projects, coordinating with county staff and making recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners.
For more information, call Citrus County Housing Services at 352-527-7520.