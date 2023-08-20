Soccer Club fall registration still open
Citrus United Soccer Club is beginning its 2023-24 season in October. Registration at the Inverness Fairgrounds will be from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 22.
If you register in person on the first day, you will receive a free T-shirt. Visit their website www.citrusunited.com for the online registration, which is now open. The website will have additional times and dates to register in person as well.
They have programs for children ages 3 through 19. They also offer a program for children with disabilities and scholarships for children with financial need. Players are given the opportunity to work with professional trainers, play an 11-week season and participate in the opening-year jamboree and also the end-of-year tournament.
Any new player needs to bring a copy of his or her birth certificate for registration. For further information, call Ann Withkowski at 352-220-4877, or email the club through the citrusunited .com website.
Extension offers air fryer/pressure cooking workshop Wednesday
Do you have an electric pressure cooker or an air fryer and are not sure how to use it? UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County is holding a “Cooking Under Pressure” air fryer/pressure cooking workshop from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 3650 W. Sovereign Path, Lecanto.
This hands-on class will cover: different electric pressure cooker and air fryer models, appliance features, safety tips, additional equipment you can purchase and tricks to make cooking a breeze.
Participants will complete a recipe in an electric pressure cooker or air fryer and enjoy a meal together. The cost for the workshop is $15 per person and pre-registration is required as class is limited to 12 participants.
For information or to register, contact the UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County office at 352-527-5700.
Register online at: https://tiny url.com/bdfpjt6v.
Ozello Writers Guild to do book signing
The Ozello Writers Guild members will be signing and selling their book “Three Bridges to Paradise” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Inverness Lakes Region Library, 1511 Druid Road, Inverness.
The book features 50 stories, poems and songs written by locals and 150 pictures, paintings and artwork. “Three Bridges to Paradise” was written and published for the Ozello Civic Association to raise money for charitable donations to local needy organizations.
The guild is also seeking retail outlets to sell the book. For more information, call Linda Florea at 352-223-1693.
Save Our Waters Week photo contest
In support of Citrus County’s 28th annual Save Our Waters Week (SOWW), Keep Citrus County Beautiful (KCCB) and the Citrus County Chronicle are sponsoring a photo contest depicting scenes of Citrus County’s waters and/or habitats.
Photos must have been taken within the past year and be submitted online at tinyurl.com/ saveourwaters2023 no later than Friday, Aug. 25.
Submitted photos cannot depict any particular business and become the property of Citrus Publishing Inc.
Participants could win cash prizes of $150, $75 and $50, as well as complimentary tickets to area attractions. Winning photos (first, second, third and honorable mention) will be featured in the Citrus County Chronicle’s Sunday Commentary section. The first place photo will also be featured on next year’s SOWW T-shirt and brochure.