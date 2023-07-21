Auxiliary 4864 changes meeting time
The Edward W. Penno VFW Post Auxiliary 4864 in Citrus Springs will be changing the start time of their monthly membership meetings from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. effective Aug. 8.
Monthly membership meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month. Note this is a change in time only. All Auxiliary members are invited to attend.
Abuse shelter seeks crafts, other donations
The Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association (CASA) is in need of:
Special requests (from the kiddos for craft projects): Feathers, stickers, rocks for painting and craft paints.
Food items: White sugar, instant oatmeal, boxes of mac and cheese, Hamburger Helper/pasta boxed dinners, kid-friendly snacks and drinks (Gatorade, juice).
Non-food items: Toilet paper, paper towels, shaving cream and newborn diapers.
To make it easier to donate, CASA now has an Amazon Wishlist: https://a.co/c6Wobgs.
Drop donations off at the CASA Outreach office between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 1100 E. Turner Camp Road, Inverness. Shelter needs can also be dropped off at their alternative location, Carol’s Interiors and Floors, 6410 S. Suncoast Blvd. in Homosassa.
For details, email Kimberly Hauter at kimberly@casafl.org.
If interested in volunteering, call 352-344-8111 or download the Volunteer Application at casafl.org. Completed applications can be emailed to marilynn@casafl.org.
Supervisor of Elections needs space for voting
The Supervisor of Elections Office is seeking a new location in the Citrus Hills area for Precinct 202.
This polling precinct was formerly at the Quality Inn at Citrus Hills and is no longer available. They are thankful for the time they were able to use this facility. The Elections Office relies on public buildings for polling precincts on Election Day.
The Supervisor of Elections is seeking a building that has a large room, restrooms, adequate lighting and ample parking. Contact Supervisor of Elections Maureen Baird at 352-564-7110.
Post 10087 Auxiliary changes hours
The Harry R. Nesbitt VFW Auxiliary to Post 10087 in Beverly Hills has changed their meeting time from the second Thursday at 2 p.m., to the first Monday of the month at 6 p.m.
All Auxiliary members are invited to attend. Looking forward to seeing you at the new day and time.
Heritage Hour: ‘37 Years in the Vintage Costume Closet’
On July 26, the Heritage Hour program at Floral City Library will be “37 Years in the Vintage Costume Closet,” presented by Marcia Beasley.
Beasley is the manager of the Floral City Heritage Council’s “Vintage Costume Closet” located in the Floral City Heritage Hall Museum two doors east of the Floral City Library.
The “Closet” has been the source of costumes for the annual Heritage Days since 1993, but even before that, with the original opening in 1985 of the Old Courthouse Museum in Inverness, Beasley was making and using vintage costumes to aid in telling the history of Citrus County.
For those past 28 years, the “Closet” has featured the 1890s to 1910 period of clothing to coincide with the boom period of Floral City’s history, and it is also Beasley’s favorite fashion time period. She attributes her interest in that period to photos of her grandmother, who was an accomplished seamstress and hat maker.
The public is invited to this presentation without charge. It will be given at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, in the community room of the Floral City Public Library located in the Town Center. For more information about this program, call Beasley at 352-726-7740.
Visit the Heritage Council’s website at floralcityhc.org, call and leave a message at 352-419-4257 or email at thefchc@hotmail.com. Also, follow @heritagedaysfc on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Ed Hayes to speak at TOO FAR meeting
Ed Hayes, a biological scientist with the Florida Wildlife Commission, will be the guest speaker at the Thursday, July 27, meeting of TOO FAR, choosing as his topic, “The Importance of Managing Our Lakes.”
TOO FAR is a water-related environmental organization that focuses on education and awareness of water issues in Citrus County. Currently, a committee of the organization is working on a clean-up effort on Lake Henderson. An updated report on the progress of this project will also be a highlight of the night.
The public is always invited to attend the meetings, which begin at 6:30 p.m. at 9338 E. Gospel Island Road, Inverness. Refreshments will be available prior to the meeting.
For more information, call 352-634-4216.