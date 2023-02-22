Altrusa slates Bunco for Books
The women of Altrusa International of Citrus County will host their seventh annual Bunco for Books event beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at the Central Ridge Community Center, 77 Civic Circle, Beverly Hills.
For those unfamiliar with bunco, it is a fast-paced, dice-rolling game that is quite popular with many different groups in the Citrus County area. Besides game play, this catered event will include an auction, cash prizes, drawings, door prizes and more.
Ticket costs of $30 include a spot at a bunco table, light appetizers and non-alcoholic beverages. Social time starts at 5:30 p.m. Bunco begins at 6:15 p.m. and continues until 8:30 p.m.
For a mobile e-ticket or more information, search @CitrusAltrusa on Facebook and visit the Eventbrite link.
Club offering two high school scholarships
The Democratic Women's Club of Citrus County is holding a luncheon fundraiser for its Eleanor Roosevelt Scholarship.
The DWCCC is offering two $1,000 scholarships in 2023 to graduating high school women from a Citrus County public high school.
The luncheon will be Feb. 25 at the Citrus Hills Golf and Country Club. Tickets are $50 and available on the DWCCC website citruswomendems.org by clicking on the RSVP button on the home page. Donations can also be made at the same site.
For any questions, email info@citruswomendems.org.
Supervisor of Elections to be at CF
The Supervisor of Elections office will be at the African American Read-In from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at the College of Central Florida.
Participants may register to vote, update their voter information, or request a vote-by-mail ballot. This is a reminder that all vote-by-mail requests have expired.
For more election information, visit the website votecitrus.gov or contact the office 352-564-7120.
Crystal River High School plans orientation
Future Pirates: If you are planning to attend Crystal River High School in the fall 2023, you and your parents are invited to attend Freshman Orientation Night from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at the high school.
This is an important event for all eighth-graders who will attend CRHS. Come explore elective choices before selecting courses, meet guidance counselors, teachers, coaches, club sponsors and administrators.
- Students with a last name beginning with A-L will report to the cafeteria for a presentation from 6-6:30 p.m. Afterward, they will go to the gym for the elective showcase from 6:30-7 p.m.
- Students with a last name beginning with M-Z will report to the gym for the elective showcase from 6-6:30 p.m. Afterward, they will move to the cafeteria for the presentation about life as a Pirate from 6:30-7 p.m.
For more information, call 352-795-4641.
Books needed for spring sale
The Friends of the Citrus County Library System will hold its Spring Book Sale from Friday, March 10, through Monday, March 13, at the Citrus County Auditorium in Inverness.
Friends of the Library volunteers meet weekly, year-round, to sort and price thousands of books from current best sellers to golden oldies. They collect gently used copies of hardcover and paperback books, as well as jigsaw puzzles.
Donations, large or small, are always welcome. Books and related material may be dropped off at the check-out desk at any Citrus County Library.
For larger collections, email FriendsofCCLS@gmail.com or call 352-513-4221 to discuss pick-up. All proceeds from the sale benefit the Citrus County Library System.