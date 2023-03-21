North Suncoast Conservative Club to meet
North Suncoast Conservative Club will meet at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, at Seagrass Restaurant, 10386 W. Halls River Road, Homosassa.
This month's speaker is Pastor Jack Martin, former candidate for District 12, U.S. House of Representatives.
He will be giving details about his upcoming invitation to join other clergy along the southern U.S. border. The invitation to join this mission was an honor.
The club will also be discussing the poll taken and scholarship plans.
VITAS Health Care to host ABC of Dementia presentation
VITAS Health Care will present a free dementia care and awareness workshop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, March 24, located at 3280 W. Audubon Park Path, Lecanto.
Entitled “The ABC of Dementia,” the presentation will feature Debbie Selsavage, a certified dementia practitioner and president of Coping with Dementia.
Workshop host VITAS Health Care will provide light refreshments and a free educational packet to all attendees.
The event is free and open to the public, but reservations are required. To reserve seats, call 352-422-3663 or email deb@coping.today.
Abuse shelter seeks donations
The Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association (CASA) is in need of:
Food items: Spring Break food for kids (spring break for our CASA kids is next week), milk, butter, seasonings/spices, and drinks (Gatorade, juice).
Non-food items: 13-gallon trash bags, gallon Ziploc bags, dish sponges, hair styling products, face moisturizer, and countertop ice maker.
The next time you’re out shopping, pick up some extra supplies and drop them off at the CASA Outreach office between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 1100 E. Turner Camp Road, Inverness. Shelter needs can also be dropped off at their alternative drop off location, Carol's Interiors and Floors, 6410 S. Suncoast Blvd. in Homosassa.
For information, email Kimberly Martini at kimberly@casafl.org.
If interested in volunteering, call 352-344-8111 or download the Volunteer Application at casafl.org. Completed applications can be emailed to marilynn@casafl.org.
Supervisor of Elections at Coastal Region Library
The Supervisor of Elections office will be at the Coastal Region Library from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 23, located at 8619 W. Crystal St., Crystal River.
This is a reminder that all vote-by-mail ballot requests have expired.
Register to vote, make changes to your voter record, update your signature, or request a vote-by-mail ballot. Information to apply for election worker positions will also be available.
If you are interested in having the elections office staff at your organization or business, contact Supervisor Maureen Baird.
For more election information, visit the website votecitrus.gov or contact the office 352-564-7120.
Citrus/Marion Retired Nurses to meet
The March meeting of the Citrus/Marion Retired Nurses will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 27, at Mimi’s Café, 4414 SW College Road, Ocala.
Lunch will be ordered off the menu. Following lunch, they will have a speaker from Kimberly’s Center for Child Protection, helping children heal from the trauma of abuse. They will also collect donations for the center.
For more information, call Judy Herron at 352-860-0232 or email her at jlherron2@aol.com.
Citrus Writers plan Book Fair
Citrus Writers will have a Book Fair from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Bookaneers, 1476 U.S. 41 North. Everyone is welcome.