Vote-by-Mail Ballot Request mailout

The Citrus County Supervisor of Elections office is in the process of mailing the 2023-24 Vote-by-Mail Ballot Request form. Citizens who would like to Vote-by-Mail, make sure the following items are completed: date of birth, FL driver’s license or Florida Identification Number, last four of the Social Security Number, signature, which elections you would like to Vote-by-Mail, email address and phone number.

