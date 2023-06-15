Vote-by-Mail Ballot Request mailout
The Citrus County Supervisor of Elections office is in the process of mailing the 2023-24 Vote-by-Mail Ballot Request form. Citizens who would like to Vote-by-Mail, make sure the following items are completed: date of birth, FL driver’s license or Florida Identification Number, last four of the Social Security Number, signature, which elections you would like to Vote-by-Mail, email address and phone number.
Should the Elections office discover an issue with your request form, an office staff member will reach out. Your prompt response is appreciated.
Other methods to request a Vote-by-Mail ballot are online at votecitrus.gov or by calling the Supervisor of Elections office at 352-564-7120. Voters who have already requested their Vote-by-Mail Ballot in 2023 do not need to request them again.
Libraries offer resources for employment
Those seeking employment, better employment or information about running a business, the Citrus County Library System is here to help. Besides the books in their collection about resumes, interviewing, business practices and other useful employment information, there are other resources, classes and presentations offered that may help in such endeavors.
For those who are trying to start, or run, a small business, Citrus Libraries extends an invitation to the presentation “Help for Your Small Business.” Representatives of CORE (Citrus One-Stop Recovery & Economic) Business Center and SCORE will discuss the opportunities and assistance both can offer to small businesses at all stages, from startup to long-established.
- Schedule: Homosassa Branch at 5 :30 p.m. Monday, June 19; Central Ridge Branch in Beverly Hills at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11; Lakes Region Branch in Inverness at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14.
Coastal Region Book Club’s first meeting
Elementary, my dear Watson! The Coastal Region Book Club’s first meeting will convene at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, at the Coastal Region Library to discuss classic mysteries. Participants can choose one of three books to read, and are invited to come make new friends and discuss why these classic mysteries are so enduring.
The month’s selections are: The Moonstone by Wilkie Collins, A Study in Scarlet by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and The Mysterious Affair at Styles by Agatha Christie.
Limited physical copies of all titles are available through the library, while unlimited digital copies of all titles are available through the Libby App. The game’s afoot!
Library programs are free and open to the public. For more information about this program, visit the online calendar at attend.citruslibraries.org/events or call the Coastal Region branch at 352-795-3716. To stay in the know about upcoming programs and events, follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram.
Conservative network to meet
The Conservative Women’s Political Network (CWPNCC) will be meeting on Wednesday, June 28, in the meeting room of Angelotti’s Restaurant, 138 Heights Ave., Inverness. Come around 11:30 a.m. to order lunch. Meeting starts at 12:30 p.m.
This month’s speaker will be Republican State Committeewoman Avis Craig. She will share her background and the State meetings she attends. She will also inform the club about the upcoming election ballot including voting for judges and constitutional amendments.
The community outreach program is Jessie’s Place. They will be collecting donations in the fall. For more information, contact Peggy Simon, president, or Rosalie Matt, vice president, at 352-746-7143.