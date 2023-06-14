Teen's Night Out June, July cancelled
The Inverness Teen's Night Out event is cancelled for June and July, including the event originally scheduled for today, June 15. For any questions, call 352-726-3913.
CCVC sets summer hours for Food Pantry
The Citrus County Veterans Coalition announces its summer hours for the months of July and August. The Food Pantry will remain open every Tuesday (except the Fourth of July) through the summer. However, it will close the first and third Thursdays of both July and August.
Thursday servings will resume Sept. 7.
The pantry is at 1081 N. Paul Drive in Inverness. For more information, call 352-400-8952.
Abuse shelter seeks donations
The Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association (CASA) is in need of:
- Food items: Whole or 2 percent milk, eggs, butter, cheese, kid-friendly snacks and drinks (Gatorade, juice).
- Non-food items: Liquid HE laundry detergent, liquid dish soap, 13-gallon trash bags, contractor bags, small trash bags, bath towels, washcloths and all-purpose cleaner without bleach.
To make it easier to donate, CASA now has an Amazon Wishlist: https://a.co/c6Wobgs.
The next time you’re out shopping, pick up some extra supplies and drop them off at the CASA Outreach office between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 1100 E. Turner Camp Road, Inverness. Shelter needs can also be dropped off at their alternative drop off location, Carol's Interiors and Floors, 6410 S. Suncoast Blvd. in Homosassa.
For more information, email Kimberly Hauter at kimberly@casafl.org.
Westside Pickleball Club expands hours
To accommodate those who want to learn and play pickleball, the Westside Club is adding evening hours: Tuesday and Thursday with a start time of 5:30 p.m. Play continues on Wednesday and Friday mornings starting at 8:30 a.m.
The Westside Pickleball Club's home court is Bicentennial Park at 8146 W. Bicentennial Park Drive, Crystal River. Paddles are available for newbies who want to try pickleball for the first time, and there is no cost involved other than personal equipment. For more information, email blewis2516@tampabay.rr.com.
TOO FAR to hold monthly meeting
TOO FAR will be meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, at 9338 E. Gospel Island Road, Inverness. There will be no dinner prior to this meeting but refreshments will be available.
The speaker will be Tarolyn Frisbee, who has been working as a Public Education Specialist at Citrus County Mosquito Control District for two years.
The Mission of the Citrus County Mosquito Control District is to promote the health, safety and welfare of Citrus County residents and visitors through a program of integrated mosquito management practices to control populations of mosquitoes that may become a nuisance or a threat to public health.
The public is always invited to attend the meetings, which begin at 6:30 p.m. at 9338 E. Gospel Island Road, Inverness. For more information, call 352-423-4541.
KTC Virtual Run for the Money
Registration for the Key Training Center's Virtual Run for the Money is open, and you can participate by running, walking or cycling to log miles starting June 22 through July 22. Register as an individual, create a group, promote on social media platforms and encourage friends to join.
Each participant who registers by July 2 will receive a T-shirt. Prizes will be awarded to teams with the "most miles" and who have "raised the most funds." To register, text: KeyRun23 to 71777, go to mobilecause.com/vfKeyRun23 or call 352-795-5541, Ext. 312. Registration is $30 per person.
The Annual Run for the Money campaign furthers the Key Training Center's mission to promote awareness, support inclusion and raise funds for this vulnerable population segment.