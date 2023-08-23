Save Our Waters Week contest due Friday
In support of Citrus County’s 28th Annual Save Our Waters Week (SOWW), Keep Citrus County Beautiful (KCCB) and the Citrus County Chronicle are sponsoring a photo contest depicting scenes of Citrus County’s waters and/or habitats.
Photos must have been taken within the past year and be submitted online at tinyurl.com/saveourwaters2023 no later than Friday, Aug. 25. Submitted photos cannot depict any particular business and becomes the property of Citrus Publishing, Inc.
Participants could win cash prizes of $150, $75 and $50, as well as complimentary tickets to area attractions. Winning photos (first, second, third and honorable mention) will be featured in the Citrus County Chronicle’s Sunday Commentary section. The first-place photo will also be featured on next year’s SOWW T-shirt and brochure.
Citrus Garden Club meets monthly
Come join the Citrus Garden Club the first Thursday of the month, September through November, and January through April.
The meetings start with a social at 9 a.m. and are held at the Whispering Pines Park Recreation Hall. The meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. with a brief business meeting, presentations on horticulture, wildlife and native plants.
Raffles and an informative program as well as floral designs are highlights of every meeting. The Garden Club maintains a butterfly garden and the Pine Hill Cemetery. They also host a fun-filled Mahjong fundraiser in January.
For more information concerning the club, call president Lesly Smith at 307-256-3082.
Class on Tai Chi for arthritis, fall prevention
Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention is a one-hour, twice a week, eight-week intervention program designed to increase muscle strength, improve balance and improve self- efficacy.
This class is held from 11 a.m. to noon Mondays and Wednesdays, starting Sept. 11 until Nov. 8. Classes are at the UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County, 3650 W. Sovereign Path, Lecanto.
Pre-registration is required and is first come, first serveD, so call early. To register online: https://tinyurl.com/bdfpjt6v.
For more information or to register, contact the UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County office at 352-527-5700.
Crystal River Garden Club to begin season
The Garden Club of Crystal River will host its first meeting of the calendar year at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at St. Timothy Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1070 N. Suncoast Blvd., Crystal River.
The public is welcome to attend the first time as a guest. Come join in the fun. The speaker will be a Master Gardener to inform guests about planting leafy vegetables.
For more information, visit their website at gardenclubof crystalriver.com.
Expedition leader to talk to camera club
The Art Center Camera Club will be hosting guest speaker Tom Ritchie at their next meeting beginning at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Art Center Art Hall, 2600 N. Annapolis Ave., Hernando.
Ritchie is a professional expedition leader and naturalist who has worked in the field of expedition cruising since the middle 1970s. Growing up near the Everglades allowed him to spend his youth exploring the swamps, marshes, forests and reef systems of South Florida, a perfect training ground for his life with Lindblad Expeditions and the National Geographic Society.
Ritchie has led ship-based expeditions to many of the far reaches of the globe, including Antarctica, the High Arctic, Patagonia, the Amazon River, Africa, New Guinea, Indonesia, the South Pacific, Southeast Asia, Australia and many other wild and primitive regions.
For details, email Jim Houle at ArtCenterVP@gmail.com.