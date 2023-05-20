Celebrate 40 years with Friends
The community is invited to attend the 40-year anniversary celebration of Friends of Citrus and the Nature Coast at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at the Wings Center, 8471 W. Periwinkle Lane, Homosassa. Light refreshments will be provided.
For more information call 352-249-1470, visit friendsofcitrus.org or “Friends of Citrus” on Facebook and YouTube.
TOO FAR to meet in Inverness
Aquatic plants of the Nature Coast and what makes wetlands important to our everyday lives will be among the topics that Capt. Jodi Spaulding, a Florida Master Naturalist and member of the Florida Native Plant Society since 2012, will explore at the meeting of TOO FAR beginning at 6:30 p.m. on May 25, located at 9338 E. Gospel Island Road, Inverness.
Spaulding is a certified U.S. Coast Guard Captain who enjoys exploring Florida's waterways and hidden gems, which led her to become a guide and the owner of Nature Coast Eco Tours. Nature interpretation is her niche, and she loves sharing her knowledge of Florida's diverse ecosystems, plants and wildlife.
The public is always invited to attend the meetings. There will be no dinner prior to this meeting but refreshments will be available.
For more information, call 352-332-7576.
Legion Riders to have celebration
The American Legion Rider Chapter 237 Beverly Hills will have a Memorial Day Weekend Celebration on Saturday, May 27, from noon to 5 p.m. at Crystal Harley-Davidson, 1147 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa.
The band Hat Trick will be playing and Big Mike’s slow-cooked pulled pork sandwich, potato salad, sweet corn and dessert will be offered for $15 a plate.
The event is sponsored by Crystal Harley-Davidson, Lowman Law Firm, S&S Electric Co. and the Citrus County Chronicle. A full cash liquor bar will be available for drinks purchase.
Proceeds from this event will benefit Wreaths for Our Fallen Heroes.
For more information, call John Roby 352-536-7480 or Amy Moodie 352-563-9900.
United Way’s Power of the Purse Fundraiser
United Way’s 11th annual Power of the Purse Fundraiser, a ladies night out and designer purse auction, will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 2, at the Citrus Hills Golf & Country Club, 505 E. Hartford St., Hernando.
Tickets are $40 and include heavy hors d’oeuvres, two complimentary drinks and the chance to bid on more than 100 designer handbags.
To purchase tickets, go to their website citrusunitedway.org or call Jess Maloney at 352-795-5483. All proceeds go to benefit the United Way of Citrus County.
Response team basic training class
Would you like to learn how to take care of yourself, your family and your neighborhood in the event of an emergency? If so, consider taking the Community Emergency Response Team basic training class.
This class teaches basic medical techniques, fire suppression, search and rescue and many other skills to help you during a disaster, man-made or natural.
The class will be taught on three Saturdays, June 10, 17 and 24, and will be held at the Lecanto Emergency Operations Center, 3549 Saunders Way, Lecanto. There is no cost to join this class.
If interested in signing up, send an email to certcitrus@gmail.com and include your name, and phone number, or call Lane Schneider at 352-249-2704.