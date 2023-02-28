Crystal River High School plans orientation
Future Pirates: If you are planning to attend Crystal River High School in fall 2023, you and your parents are invited to attend Freshman Orientation Night from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at the high school.
This is an important event for all eighth-graders who will attend CRHS. Come explore elective choices before selecting courses, meet guidance counselors, teachers, coaches, club sponsors and administrators.
Students with a last name beginning with A-L will report to the cafeteria for a presentation from 6-6:30 p.m. Afterward, they will go to the gym for the elective showcase from 6:30-7 p.m.
Students with a last name beginning with M-Z will report to the gym for the elective showcase from 6-6:30 p.m. Afterward, they will move to the cafeteria for the presentation about life as a Pirate from 6:30-7 p.m. For more information, call 352-795-4641.
Senior Friends for Life to meet
Senior Friends for Life will meet at 11:30 a.m. on March 8 at Inverness Golf and Country Club, 3150 S. Country Club Drive, Inverness. They will order from the menu for lunch to be served at noon.
The restaurant tour will take them to BubbaQue's BBQ next, located at 631 N. Citrus Ave., Crystal River. For reservations, call Janet at 352-210-3601.
Visitors are always welcome. Reservation for lunch must be in by March 1. For more information, call Nancy at 352-563-5732 or Pat at 352-795-5822.
Abuse shelter seeks donations
The Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association (CASA) is in need of:
- Food items: black pepper (grinder), chips (all kinds), flour, cheese, milk, butter, kid-friendly snacks, and drinks (Gatorade, juice).
- Non-food items: Ibuprofen, paper towels, gallon Ziplock bags, trash bags (all sizes), hair styling products, wart remover and acne/blemish cream.
The next time you’re out shopping, pick up some extra supplies and drop them off at the CASA Outreach office between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 1100 E. Turner Camp Road, Inverness. Shelter needs can also be dropped off at their alternative drop off location, Carol's Interiors and Floors, 6410 S. Suncoast Blvd. in Homosassa.
For information, email Kimberly Martini at kimberly@casafl.org.
If interested in volunteering, call 352-344-8111 or download the Volunteer Application at casafl.org. Completed applications can be emailed to marilynn@casafl.org.
Magnolia Cemetery cleanup on March 11
All are invited to clean up the Magnolia Cemetery beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 11. It will be a chance to help beautify the cemetery, preserve history, meet people and learn more about the historic site.
The Fort Cooper Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is partnering with Paul Grannan of the Magnolia Cemetery in Lecanto to clean headstones. Others are invited to join.
They have been doing these headstone cleanups twice a year now in spring and fall. They use biodegradable cleaning supplies, such as D/2 Biological Solution to clean them.
The cemetery and all the cleanups are funded by donations only. Anyone who wishes to donate to the cemetery can make their checks out to: Lecanto Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 359, Lecanto, FL 34461.
For more information about DAR, visit dar.org or fortcooperdar.wixsite.com/fortcooperchapter.
Anyone who is interested in participating can contact Fawn McGee, regent of Fort Cooper Chapter, at email bobbymcgee_103@msn.com, or call Paul Grannan at 352-422-7450.
Christian Women's Connection to meet
The Homosassa Christian Women's Connection invites the public to join them at their March meeting beginning at 10 a.m. on March 14 at the Sugarmill Woods Country Club, 1 Douglas St., Homosassa.
Brunch will be served for $15 per person. Contact Christine Pisarski at 727-247-6618 by call or text to RSVP no later than March 7.