NAMI to host meeting
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Citrus will hold its August community meeting from 7-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Shepherd of the Hills Church, 2540 W. Norvell Bryant Highway, Lecanto, with food, raffles and relaxation activities.
They welcome members and nonmembers to join. There is no charge to attend. The guest speaker is Laura Sturdevant, program coordinator at Behavioral Health for HCA Florida Citrus Hospital, who will talk about behavioral programs at the hospital.
Betsy Schwartz and Ellen Armitage, from Citrus Wellness Seekers Inc., will lead a chakra meditation and teach some chair yoga.
For more information, visit namicitrus.org or call toll free 844-687-6264.
Hospital to host heart health seminar
HCA Florida Citrus Hospital will present a heart health seminar at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the Citrus Memorial Health Foundation YMCA in Lecanto.
Atrial fibrillation is a heart condition where the upper chambers of the heart beat too fast and with irregular rhythm. Afib is the most common cardiac arrhythmia, currently affecting more than 5 million Americans. Twenty percent of all strokes occur in patients with Afib, and Afib-related strokes are more frequently fatal and disabling.
“Afib: The Beat Goes On” will feature a presentation from a Fellow in the hospital’s graduate medical education program. The focus of the talk will be on atrial fibrillation, how it is related to stroke and innovative new treatment options.
Seating is limited so an RSVP is required to attend. Call 352-637-3337 or visit HCAFlorida Healthcare.com to reserve a seat.
Free dementia workshop in Citrus Hills
The Citrus Hills Activity Center will host a free ABC of Dementia workshop at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 240 W. Fenway Drive, Hernando.
Coping with Dementia president and workshop presenter Debbie Selsavage said, “Our ABC of Dementia workshop explains Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia in plain language, suggests techniques for becoming a better and less-stressed care partner, and provides useful resources to families living with dementia. While the workshop is designed primarily for care partners and family members of a loved one living with dementia, everyone is welcome, including persons experiencing dementia.”
The workshop is free, but reservations are encouraged. For more information or to reserve seats, call 352-422-3663 or 352-746-7633, or email deb@coping.today.
Women’s Club slates drive for local charities
Citrus Hills Women’s Club (CHWC) is doing another Community Food Drive from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 439 E. Norvell Bryant Highway, in their parking lot.
They will be collecting for three local charities. Drive through and drop off your donations. CHWC will be happy to assist.
Family Resource Center needs: Non-perishable food items such as canned meats/tuna, mac and cheese, any type of pasta/sauce, peanut butter, canned fruits/vegetables, cereal, canned soups, toilet paper, paper towels, clean and in good shape children’s, women’s and men’s clothing, linens and bedding.
CASA needs: Baking/cooking spices, juices for kids, ethnic large bottles of shampoo/conditioner, body wash/lotion, toothpaste/brushes, feminine products, foil/saran wrap, dish soap, Ziploc bags gallon and sandwich sizes, baby wipes/diapers – all sizes and pull ups, diaper rash cream, bleach and HE Laundry detergent.
Pet Meals (a supplement to Meals on Wheels) needs: Unopened dry or canned dog/cat food (any brand/any size), cat litter and dog/cat treats.
CHWC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. For questions, email Judy at jbstone716@gmail.com.