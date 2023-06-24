Library to host free ice cream social
Citrus Springs Library is having a free ice cream social from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, located at 1826 W. Country Club Blvd. For more information, call 352-489-2313.
Homosassa library seeks donations
The Friends of the Homosassa Library are seeking donations of books, DVDs, CDs, puzzles and games. They request that books, paperbacks and hardcovers, be gently used and in good condition.
Donations can be dropped off at the library, located at 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave., Homosassa, on the corner of Grandmarch and Grover Cleveland Blvd.
Transport of large book donations can be arranged by calling the library at 352-628-5626 and leaving a contact phone number. The Friends will arrange to pick them up.
The Friends are a nonprofit organization with only volunteers, and all of its funds benefit the library. Its primary source of income is its two book sales each year, which bring in $5,000-$7,000 each. Books are sold at 50 cents each for paperbacks and $2-$3 for hardcovers.
Enter for chance for UTV, support Key Training Center
To kick off the Key Training Center’s Run for the Money events, they offer a chance to win your choice between an Argo Frontier or Landmaster L4 4x4. With a donation of $20, you could be the lucky winner and transform how you explore the outdoors.
Purchase tickets at any Key Training Center Thrift Store, Labels, the Key Center Foundation Office, Inverness Key Campus located off County Road 581 or by texting “KEY4X4” to 41444 or calling 352-795-5541, Ext. 312. The winning ticket will be drawn at the Key Center’s Reach for the Stars Dinner Auction on July 14.
With the support of Love Power Equipment, the funds raised help provide scholarships to 40 individuals who receive little to no state government funding for services and are on the state’s waiting list for services.
The Key Center serves nearly 300 adults with year-round educational, vocational, recreational and residential services. For additional information, call 352-795-5541, Ext. 313.
Low-income assistance suspended
Citrus County has suspended all Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) appointments until further notice.
LIHEAP/LIHWAP is funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Florida DEO and has been established to help qualifying low-income homeowners and renters pay for a portion of their utility costs.
The Division of Housing Services has been notified that, in the coming days, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) will reach the limit of its fiscal year 2022-23 state legislative budget appropriation authority for LIHEAP and LIHWAP. This has occurred due to higher-than-expected demand, despite a significant supplemental budget authority that the Florida Legislature granted just a few months ago.
For more information, call 352-527-7520 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.