Post 7122 holding yard sale fundraiser
VFW Post 7122 is having a yard sale from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 13, at the building next to the Post, 8191 S. Florida Ave., Floral City.
They have linens, furniture, sofas with recliners, queen box springs and mattresses with frames, glassware, lighting appliances, purses, collectibles and much more.
This is a fundraiser for the VFW and the Auxiliary.
Raising Booty to Save The Booties fundraiser
Attend a pirate-themed casino night fundraiser at the Raising Booty to Save The Booties event from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Inverness Depot Pavilion.
Join us on the red-carpet entrance to an exciting evening of professionally led casino games, food, drinks, raffles and entertainment to help support a new, local, nonprofit charity that provides free resource information to colon cancer patients and health care professionals.
Wear a pirate outfit, fancy red carpet outfit or casual comfortable outfit to this outdoor venue.
They’ve got Texas Hold’em, Roulette, Blackjack and of course, what colon cancer event would be complete without CRAPS. Cash in your chips at the end of the night to have a chance at winning prizes including gift baskets and the overall high roller winner will get a grand prize.
Tickets are $25 for general admission which includes food, nonalcoholic drinks and a Pirate shot glass; or $75 for VIP admission which also includes 500 casino chips and one alcoholic beverage of your choice.
Tickets can be purchased at the website: www.CitrusCRC.com or by calling 352-503-8777.
Chronicle seeks photos of graduating home-schooled seniors
The Chronicle wants to include graduating home-schooled seniors from Citrus County in the upcoming graduation tab for 2023. Also welcome are graduating seniors from out-of-county schools who reside in Citrus County.
Please email an attachment of the graduate's photo and his/her name to cconnolly@chronicleonline.com or mail the name and a photo to the Chronicle at 1624 N. Meadowcrest Blvd., Crystal River, FL 34429 no later than Friday, April 14. Information and photos can also be dropped off at the front desk or in the front entrance mail slot at the Meadowcrest office in Crystal River.
Bravera Health offering five scholarships
The Seven Rivers Medical & Educational Foundation of Bravera Health Seven Rivers is proud to announce that it will be awarding five scholarships this spring up to $1,000 each.
Scholarships will go to qualified applicants who will enroll, or are enrolled, in post-high school study in the healthcare profession.
Preference will be given to Citrus County residents and those who have not received a scholarship from the Foundation in the past.
Apply online at BraveraHealth.com. The application deadline is April 14.
Annual Tricky Tray fundraiser coming up
The Catholic Women’s Club, Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church announces this year’s Tricky Tray event at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, at Our Lady of Fatima’s Parish Hall, 550 U.S. 41, Inverness.
The Tricky Tray is an annual event sponsored by the Catholic Women’s Club featuring special drawings for gift baskets, gift cards and certificates, $100 money tree, happy hour, share n’ share and special donated prizes.
Refreshments are available for purchase. Dessert and beverages will be served.
Tricky Tray is the Catholic Women’s Club major fundraising event of the year. Proceeds from the event are used to fund various community charities and Church-designated projects.
For more information, call 352-419-7249.