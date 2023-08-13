‘Fossils: From Field to Lab’ at the library
Join a team of scientists from the Science Education and Training Support (SETS) Foundation to go through the process of cleaning and preparing a series of jacketed mystery fossils for display.
A pre-program informational lecture will be presented at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, in order to give some background on these fossils and how they came to be here. This session will also include an introduction to what will be happening in the workshop the following day. This presentation will educate attendees about fossils, fossil jackets, transporting fossils from field to lab and how those fossils are then prepared.
The following day starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, registrants will come during their time slot to help with opening the jackets and cleaning the fossils. It’s highly recommended that anyone who would like to attend the hands-on workshop on Saturday register for and attend Friday’s program as well, so that they are aware of what to expect from the workshop.
Interested parties must register for the lecture and hands-on workshop separately, as there are limited spaces available. Register with the online calendar, in person or by calling 352-726-2357.
Find genealogy resources at the library
Join Mary Ann Machonkin, president of the Citrus County Genealogical Society, at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at the Central Ridge branch as she guides guests through the resources available at your local library and online. She’ll cover the number of resources available through the library’s website, as well as the genealogy print collections housed within the branches.
For anyone that’s looking for one-on-one help with their research, there are appointments available across the library system hosted by volunteers from the Genealogical Society. Mondays at the Lakes Region branch, Fridays at the Floral City branch, and Fridays and select Saturdays at the Homosassa branch. Appointments require registration so be sure to sign up in person, online or over the phone with the appropriate branch.
Library programs are free and open to the public. For more information about this program, visit the online calendar at attend.citruslibraries.org/events or call the Central Ridge Library at 352-746-6622.
Citrus County Veterans Golf Tournament set
The Citrus County Veterans Foundation (CCVF) 19th annual Citrus County Veterans Golf Tournament will be held Sept. 9 at the Citrus Hills Golf and Country Club Course for the benefit of local honorably discharged veterans and their surviving spouses in financial need.
Check-in for the four-person scramble will be at 7:30 a.m. at the Pro Shop with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Individuals and groups short of four persons will be combined to make a team. You do not need to be a veteran to participate.
Registration form and $75 donation per golfer must be received no later than Aug. 30. Donation includes golf and cart, beverages on the course and lunch at the country club.
The tournament features a Hole-in-One, first, second, third place and closest-to-the-pin cash prizes, plus door prizes. Charitable tax-deductible donations for hole sponsorships of $425, $325, $225 or $125 and door prizes are greatly welcome.
Participating golfers should make their checks payable to CCVF and send it with registration form to CCVF, P.O. Box 678, Lecanto, FL 34460, no later than Aug. 30.
For registration form or more information, visit the CCVF website at citrusvf.org or call 339-987-0598 or 352-382-3847.
First Responders Appreciation set
The Inverness Elks in Hernando praise those who are the first to run to a disaster or critical emergency with aid. The Elks greatly appreciate trained professionals who respond immediately to extreme or chaotic incidents, rushing in to help.
From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, the Inverness Elks will hold a First Responders Appreciation Event at their lakefront lodge located at 3575 E. Lake Place, Hernando, beside the public boat ramp.
All first responders of law enforcement, fire departments and emergency medical services in Citrus County are invited, as well as the public.
There will be live entertainment, plenty of picnic foods and cold beverages and the lovely setting on Lake Hernando to enjoy.
Other forms of fun will help the lodge raise money to establish a First Responder Assistance Fund. All monies raised in those efforts will go to the lodge’s First Responder Assistance Fund.
For more information, call the lodge at 352-726-2027.