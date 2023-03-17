Rainbow Springs festival canceled
The annual Rainbow Springs Art Festival, scheduled for Saturday, March 18, in downtown Dunnellon has been canceled because of rain forecasts.
In an email to Rainbow Springs Art in Dunnellon gallery members and others, President Amy Wood and Executive Director Bridget Hanley wrote that "with much deliberation and angst, and for the first time ever, we have decided to cancel the festival due to forecasted weather."
The gallery sponsors the festival.
Wood and Hanley wrote, "If we were selling plants, it would be one thing, but with rain, thunderstorms and vendors with valuable artwork in tents, it is probably not a good combination."
There is a 90% chance of rain predicted for the day of the festival. About 40 artists and vendors were expected to participate. It is the gallery's main fundraiser of the year.
A raffle that supports the gallery's scholarships for graduating high school seniors who want to study a creative art in college continues at the gallery till April 20.
The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at 20804 W. Pennsylvania Ave. Call 352-445-857.
Doll club to have anniversary luncheon
The Nature Coast Doll Club will have its anniversary luncheon meeting at noon Wednesday, March 22, at Skyview Restaurant in Terra Vista, Citrus Hills.
If you are a member who wishes to attend but have not yet submitted your name, call Alene Falk at 847-772-7882.
New Church Without Walls plans sale
The New Church Without Walls will have a yard sale with numerous items from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, March 23, and Friday, March 24, at 300 S. Kensington Ave., Lecanto.
Everyone is welcome.
Citrus Writers plan Book Fair
Citrus Writers will have a Book Fair from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Bookaneers, 1476 U.S. 41 north.
Everyone is welcome.
Quitting: More Than Just Blowing Smoke
There will be a two-hour workshop on the support and tools you need to give up smoking from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on March 20 at the Lakes Region Library in Inverness.
Group participants will learn about the health risks associated with tobacco use, the benefits of quitting, symptoms of nicotine withdrawal and triggers. They will also learn about Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) products that can help during the quitting process.
Participants receive a free four-week supply of NRT, while supplies last and if medically appropriate.
Tools To Quit is a free program but registration is required. Participants will need to call the Gulf Coast North Area Health Center at 813-929-1000 or visit their calendar at gnahec.org to register. Space is limited.
Tools To Quit is a free program but registration is required. Participants will need to call the Gulf Coast North Area Health Center at 813-929-1000 or visit their calendar at gnahec.org to register. Space is limited.