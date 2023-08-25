Women Voters to meet, eat at Café Aromas
The public is invited to join the League of Women Voters of Citrus County for their Fall Luncheon and Meeting, at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Café Aromas, formerly Cafe Do, at 299 E. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Lecanto.
The guest speaker will be Ginger Mundy, co-chair of the League of Women Voters of Florida’s Reproductive Health and Justice Team. Her presentation, “Reproductive Health is a Personal Matter,” will cover the League’s activities related to healthcare equity as well as updates on the petition drive for the Amendment to Limit Government Interference with Abortion.
RSVP by Aug. 30. Call 631-790-7933 or 352-637-9623 to reserve a seat and give your menu option.
There will be raffles, 50/50 and door prizes. They will also be having a collection for the SOS Food Pantry.
Menu choices are: Café soup and salad for $13, chicken wrap for $10, garden veggie quesadilla for $10, and certified Angus sirloin burger for $13. Tax and gratuities not included.
Free presentation on dementia, firearm safety
Chucks Guns will offer a free presentation and open conversation about dementia and firearm safety, featuring Coping with Dementia president Debbie Selsavage, from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 4027 N. Lecanto Highway, Beverly Hills.
Attendees will receive a free copy of “Dementia and Firearm Safety,” a book that has received an “Editor’s Choice” recognition by American Rifleman, the official magazine of the National Rifle Association.
While the event is free and open to the public, seating is limited. For more information or to reserve a seat, call 352-422-3663, or Chucks Guns at 352-270-8362.
State exam retakes signup open now
The fall administration of the Florida Statewide Assessment Program for Retakes will be administered beginning Sept. 11. Persons needing to take any of these assessments may contact any of the high schools and arrange to test with their students during regular school hours.
If they are unable to take the assessment during this time, they will need to contact Ms. Hamzawi to make an appointment and find an alternate time and location. When calling the schools, contact the following people:
Crystal River High School: Elizabeth Moran, 352-795-4641, ext. 4814.
Lecanto High School: Catrina Ecklund, 352-746-2334, ext. 4207.
Citrus High School: Jamie Fehrenbach, 352-726-2241, ext. 4554.
To schedule for an alternate time and location, for any questions about the administrations or to determine if this test meets your requirements for high school graduation, contact Caitlin Hamzawi at 352-726-1931, ext. 2244.
Deadline for signing up is Sept. 1.
Democratic Women’s Club to meet
Democratic Women’s Club of Citrus County’s next monthly meeting will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Central Ridge Library, 425 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Beverly Hills. Note the change of location for the month of September only.
Join fellow Citrus County Democrats for their monthly meeting. The guest speaker will be Brenda Wells, Florida Springs Council communications director. A short business meeting will follow.
All registered Democrats are welcome. To RSVP, visit: citrus womendems.org/upcoming -events.
Volunteers needed for coastal cleanup
Citrus County’s 32nd annual Lakes, Rivers and Coastal Cleanup will be from sunrise to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, and is currently seeking volunteers.
Groups of two or more are invited to join other volunteers across the county in removing debris from shorelines, waterways and beaches of our lakes, rivers and oceans. The effort is hosted by Keep Citrus County Beautiful and the Save Our Waters Week Committee in partnership with Citrus County’s Aquatics Department.
Contact Tracey with Citrus County Aquatics Services directly at 352-527-7620 or email tracey.ivkovic@citrusbocc.com. Deadline to register is Sept. 2.
Post 4864 Labor Day picnic
The VFW Post 4864 Auxiliary of Citrus Springs announces a Labor Day Picnic on Monday, Sept. 4, at the post, 10199 N. Citrus Springs Blvd. Cost is $10 per person. Ceremony starts at noon and the picnic ends at 6:30 p.m.
The public is invited. DJ Deb will be there with karaoke for everyone’s enjoyment. Groups larger than 4 people are requested to call to reserve a table at 352-465-4864. The last picnic was a sell-out, so arrive early.
The VFW will also be hosting a membership drive. They will be located at the sign-up table for the picnic. Those interested bring your DD Form 214 and/or other discharge paperwork to check for eligibility.